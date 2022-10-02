Onyia Emerges 2022 Enugu Amstel Malta 20km Marathon Champion

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A young man in his early 30s, Mr. Kingsley Onyia, on Saturday emerged Champion of the 2022 Amstel Malta sponsored 20 km Enugu marathon race, just as he smiled home with 500,000 (Five hundred thousand naira).

The exercise was organised by the Enugu State Ministry of Youths and Sports in conjunction with Kuriosity sports limited.

Onyia emerged champion in the males category after finishing his race within, 1:09:04hr, while Okechukwu Donatus from Abia finished as runners up within 1:12:10hr.

Kelechi Egu, finished second runners up within 1:15:18hr, while Esther Affigbo, an Enugu Indigene based in Lagos won the female category within the interval of 1:21:26hr.

A female police officer, Helen Mamman, who hails from Kaduna State, finished as first runner up with 1:23:59, while Patience Joseph an indigene of Imo but resides in Enugu finished as second runner on 1:42:12hr

Our Sports Correspondent reports that the Champions both male and female smiled home with N500,000, each, while the first runner up pocketted N250,000 and second runners up went home with N150,000.

A 12 year old boy, Joseph Chosen an indigene of Imo State who finished the race as the 22nd best ahead of some older boys added colour to the exercise, as the mammoth crowd that turned out to watch the racers gave the young man a Heroic Cheering.

The police officer, who thanked God for giving her the strength to finish the race said “i will like to represent Nigeria at national and international competition and win laurels.

She noted that, some security personnel have served the country well with laurels and that, she want to follow their footstep.

Speaking to Sports Writers, Amstel Malta, representative Mr. Chidi Egwu, who is the Senior Trade Marketing Manager, Nigeria Breweries PLC thanked the state for hosting a successful marathon.

Egwu said the marathon was a big success, noting that it may become an annual event as he will reports back to the NBL.

“Thank God, there are no casualty as everything went well, we give God all the glory and thanks to all the participants and organisers,” he said.

Participants ranging from the 4th position to 20 both male and female was rewarded with consolation prices of N10,000 each.

The Marathon took off from Micheal Okpara Square, Enugu and ended at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

In his remark Enugu State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr. Manfred Nzekwe, represented by the Director, Organising in the Ministry, Mr. Bonny Onovo, expressed satisfaction with the exercise

He said Enugu is always disposed towards hosting all manner of sporting events aside football.

The Commissioner applauded the participants for abiding by the rules of the Competition, even as he thanked NB for sponsoring the exercise.

Also speaking, Head of Kurioucity Sports Limited, organizers of the Marathon, Mr. Ororo Pattaya, said he is overwhelmed with the large turnout and peaceful conduct of the participants.

He said their expectation was fully met and said several hidden talents were discovered during the marathon race