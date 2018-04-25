APC Convention: Buhari Rejects Oyegun, Backs Oshiomhole for National Chairman

Photo: Former Edo state Governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The chances of the current National Chairman of the ruling APC Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, of being re-elected, seems very slim as President Muhammadu Buhari and some South-South APC States’ chapters have reportedly dumped him and thrown their weight behind the former Edo state Governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

An indication to this emerged at a closed door meeting between the APC Governors and President Buhari Tuesday night at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

At the meeting, Mr. President, it was gathered sought the support of the Governors specifically on how to work towards the emergence of Oshiomhole as the ruling party’s National Chairman.

A source privy to the meeting confirmed that the main agenda for the night meeting was on how to rally support for Oshiomhole to be elected as the Chairman of the party.

In a similar development, some South-South States at a meeting of the party in the geo-political zone held in Benin have expressed their support for the former Labour Union Leader.

In the meantime, Chief Odigie-Oyegun who appeared not being carried along in the emerging development, has described the alleged endorsement of Oshiomhole as the next National Chairman of the party as ”childish”.

While speaking with some journalists Tuesday in Abuja, Odigie-Oyegun retorted: “It was childish. Absolutely childish! The voting is done at the convention and not in state houses, not in government houses”.

Chief Odigie-Oyegun who replied that his State chapter of the APC – members have their reasons to support Oshiomhole, ”however, wrong it is”, boasted that nobody should bother about the teaser. He however promised to grant a comprehensive interview, at an appropriate time.

Chief Odigie-Oyegun who is also a former Governor of Edo State on question whether he is re-contesting or not indicated that he has started consultation.

He added that when the convention committee announces its programmes, ”then when I’m going to buy a form, if I will re-contest I will let you know.”

It would be recalled that Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa –led APC National convention committee has announced May 14, 2018 in Abuja as the date of election for the party’s new National Executive Committee NEC.

The APC has retained the position of its National Chairmanship to the South-South geo-political zone.

Please follow and like us: