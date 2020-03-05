Coronavirus: ECOWAS Members State Strengthen Preparedness, Readiness

By Muyiwa Bamidele

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A two-day simulation exercise to strengthen regional preparedness and readiness capacities to Covid-19 epidemic in West Africa has commenced in Abuja, the Nigeria capital.

The objectives of the simulation exercise include test operational capacities of ERRRT to adequately respond in case the Covid-19 outbreak in case of immediate deployment; to Identify gaps and urgent measures to be taken in case of immediate deployment of the ECOWAS regional rapid response team, following a request of an ECOWAS Member States;

Others are increase operational skills of ECOWAS Regional Rapid Response Team members in timely and effective manner in order to respond to Covid-19 outbreak and to Strengthen the collaboration between Africa CDC and ECOWAS Regional Center for Surveillance and Disease Control as the Regional Collaborating Center to combat major public health events in West Africa.

Speaking with Journalists at the sideline of the simulation meeting Dr Patrick Nguku of African field epidemiologist network explained that the aims of the meeting in Abuja is to understand the level of preparedness by ECOWAS members state because few countries in the region have reported cases of Covid 19.

Dr Nguku pointed out that the ability to report case depend on the fundamental capability of the country that is how is the surveillance system, how is the laboratory system and how is human resources and clinical system.

“This meeting is relevant to understand what the gaps are in our preparedness and response for Covid and other infectious Diseases”.

He called on the ECOWAS to build system that can detect killer disease to prepare before the war so when the war come you are ready , that is your surveillance system are working, you have people to response, Hospitals and Laboratories are work that is the best way to response to any outbreak.