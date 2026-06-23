Sowore’s Remand Dangerous for Democracy, Peter Obi Warns

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former presidential candidate Peter Obi has expressed concern over the remand of activist and publisher Omoyele Sowore, describing the development as a threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

Obi’s reaction followed a ruling by the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, where Justice Mohammed Umar ordered Sowore’s remand in Kuje Prison pending the hearing of his application seeking a stay of execution of an earlier order that revoked his bail.

The court also dismissed an application requesting the judge to withdraw from the case over allegations of bias.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Obi said the decision raises concerns about the state of civic freedoms and democratic rights in Nigeria.

“Sowore being sent to prison is a dangerous regression for democracy,” Obi said.

He stressed that while the judiciary remains the final authority in matters of justice, Nigerians must remain vigilant against actions that could create the impression that state institutions are being used to suppress dissent and limit civic participation.

According to Obi, democracy thrives when citizens enjoy the freedom to express their opinions and participate in public affairs without fear.

“A thriving democracy does not survive on the silencing of opposing voices; rather, it is anchored on the robust protection of fundamental human rights, most notably the freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly,” he stated.

Obi also warned that restrictions on civic space could increase public distrust in government institutions, especially at a time when many Nigerians are grappling with insecurity and economic hardship.

He urged authorities to avoid actions that could further heighten tensions in the country.

The former Anambra State governor cautioned against viewing activists, journalists, and government critics as enemies of the state.

“When we begin to treat citizen critics, activists, and journalists as threats to state survival rather than as partners in building accountability, we signal a dangerous slide toward authoritarianism,” he said.

Obi called for strict adherence to constitutional rights and due process, insisting that democratic institutions must be protected and strengthened.

“We cannot build a New Nigeria if we continue to undermine the very democratic structures meant to protect us all,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project also criticised Sowore’s detention, arguing that he was being punished for peacefully exercising his constitutional rights.

The development has renewed debate over judicial independence, civil liberties, and the state of democratic freedoms in Nigeria.