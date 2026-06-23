IPOB: We stand 100% behind Nnamdi Kanu – Biafra War Veterans

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Biafra Veterans have expressed support for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, amid the crisis in the organisation following the dissolution of the 3rd Administration of the group’s Directorate of State, DOS.

In a statement made available to journalists in Umuahia on Monday, signed by Elder Sunday I. Nwokejie G.C, the Biafran war veterans, declared that they are standing behind Kanu.

The veterans were reacting to Kanu’s decision to expel members of the dissolved 3rd Administration of the IPOB DOS, led by Chika Edoziem.

The statement read, “We, Elder Sunday I. Nwokejie G.C of Biafraland and Colonel Emma U. Kalu of the Biafran Veterans speak with one voice today. We reaffirm our total, unwavering support for Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Supreme Leader of IPOB and the arrowhead of the Biafra Restoration struggle.

“Onyendu is a man who has been tested by fire. He cannot be bought. He is incorruptible. He has sacrificed more than any person alive for Biafra. He gave up comfort and safety to speak for our people. He has endured illegal detention, suffering, and years in prison without committing any crime. He is the face of Biafra, the whole world knows. His plans protected our land from large-scale Fulani attacks.

“We stand 100% behind him. No one can challenge his God-given mandate to restore Biafra. Those making noise and causing division are people who have endured very little of what Onyendu has borne. As veterans who have seen many seasons of the struggle, we know genuine leadership when we see it. Onyendu remains our leader.

“We call on all Biafrans to close ranks, stay united, disciplined, and focused. Support the 4th Directorate of State. This is not the time for division or personal ambition. It is time to stand firmly behind our leader.

“To Onyendu: Remain strong. Millions stand with you. We pray daily for your immediate and unconditional release. Your sacrifices will not be in vain. Victory is coming.”