Obi Calls on Tinubu to Resign Over Alleged MisGovernance

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Anambra State governor and presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has called on President Bola Tinubu to resign, citing what he described as a “monumental failure” in governance.

Obi made the call after listening to a resignation speech by Keir Starmer, who announced plans to step down amid public dissatisfaction over economic challenges and unfulfilled campaign promises.

In a post on X, Obi said Nigeria’s current challenges mirror the issues Tinubu criticised former President Goodluck Jonathan for before the 2015 general election.

According to Obi, Tinubu had repeatedly called on Jonathan to resign over insecurity and economic hardship, particularly following the abduction of the Chibok schoolgirls in 2014.

“Before 2015, our President on several occasions championed the call for the then President Goodluck Jonathan to resign over economic hardship and insecurity affecting Nigerians,” Obi wrote.

Obi also recalled campaign promises made by Tinubu during the 2023 election, including commitments to improve electricity supply, fight corruption, and enhance the welfare of citizens.

He argued that the situation has worsened since Tinubu assumed office, pointing to persistent power shortages, increased insecurity, kidnappings, and rising economic hardship.

“At present, however, these conditions have worsened. Electricity supply remains unreliable, insecurity has intensified in many areas, including kidnappings, and economic hardship has deepened rather than eased,” Obi said.

The opposition politician said he was joining other Nigerians in calling for the president’s resignation, arguing that such a move would strengthen accountability and responsibility in public office.

“I, therefore, join Nigerians of goodwill in calling for the resignation of the President over monumental failure in governance,” he stated.

Obi added that leaders should be held accountable for their performance and that resigning when expectations are not met would help build a stronger democratic culture.