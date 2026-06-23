Lagos Shuts Oshodi Market Over Attack On Sanitation Officers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – ) The Lagos State Government has shut down the Oshodi Resettlement Market following an attack on officials of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) during an enforcement operation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this in a statement posted on his official X handle.

According to Wahab, traders at the market allegedly obstructed officers who were carrying out their lawful duties.

He said the traders attacked LAGESC personnel and prevented them from arresting suspected hoodlums and beggars during the operation.

The commissioner further alleged that the suspects vandalised operational vehicles belonging to the agency.

“The traders attacked officers and personnel of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps and prevented them from arresting hoodlums and beggars who vandalised the agency’s operational vehicles,” Wahab said.

NAN reports that the incident occurred during an enforcement exercise conducted in the Oshodi area on Monday.

The commissioner did not state when the market would be reopened but said investigations and other enforcement actions were ongoing.