Money Is Off-Limits in My Relationship — Nancy Isime

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian actress Nancy Isime has said she does not discuss her earnings with her partner and does not expect him to share his financial details either.

Speaking on the “Thank For Coming” podcast, the Blood Sisters star said money is a private matter in her relationships. She explained that she believes in strong personal boundaries and sees no need for financial discussions between couples.

“I never discuss three things: my money, my money, my money. Tell a man how much I earn, never, for what,” she said. She also added that she does not want to know how much her partner earns.

On trust and privacy, Isime said she has no issue with a partner accessing her phone, but she would never request to check his.

“I have no problem with him going through my phone but for what,” she said. “I would never ask to check my man’s phone.”

The 34-year-old actress also recalled that she never dreamed of getting married while growing up. She said she was more focused on building a career and becoming financially independent.

“You know when young girls used to sit down and daydream about getting married, I never did,” she said.

She added that even if she eventually gets married, she is not focused on having a “dream wedding,” but one that both partners agree on, whether big or small.

In a previous interview with TV host Morayo Afolabi-Brown, Isime said she is of marriage age and would like a kind partner.