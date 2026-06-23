Burnham Favourites to Replace Starmer as UK Prime Minister

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced his resignation following growing pressure from within the Labour Party.

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street on Monday, Starmer said he would remain in office temporarily to ensure a smooth transition to a new leader.

“Every decision I’ve taken has been about putting the country I love first,” Starmer said. He also pledged his full support to whoever succeeds him.

Following the announcement, former Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has emerged as the leading candidate to take over the Labour Party leadership and become the next prime minister.

Burnham, who recently returned to Parliament after winning a seat in Makerfield, has gained strong support from senior Labour figures. Many party members now see him as the most likely successor to Starmer.

Speaking about the future, Burnham said voters want progress on economic growth, the cost of living, public services, housing and opportunities for young people.

Senior Labour politician Wes Streeting also called for party unity, urging members to support Burnham rather than engage in a lengthy leadership contest.

Labour is expected to begin the process of choosing a new leader on July 9. However, if Burnham faces little or no opposition, he could become party leader and prime minister much sooner.

Starmer’s resignation comes less than two years after Labour won a landslide victory in the 2024 general election, ending 14 years of Conservative rule. Despite that success, his government faced increasing criticism over policy changes, internal disagreements and declining public support.

Political analysts say Burnham’s leadership could bring a stronger focus on economic reform, housing, transport and regional development, particularly in northern England.

The leadership change marks another major shift in British politics and could signal a new direction for the Labour government.