COVID-19: Ghana Minister Resigns After Violating Isolation Rules

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The deputy trade and industry minister of Ghana, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, has resigned for going against coronavirus self-isolation measures after he tested positive for the virus.

This was announced by the president of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, in a statement on Friday.

Part of the statement reads: “This follows the admission by the deputy minister of his breach of the Covid-19 protocols, when, as a person certified to be positive of the virus, he visited a registration centre in his constituency before the period of self-isolation was complete.”

African Examiner reports that Ghana has recorded one of the highest numbers of coronavirus cases in the continent since the outbreak. There have been 18,134 cases and 117 deaths.

The Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, tested positive for the virus last month.