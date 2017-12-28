Fuel Scarcity: Senate Moves to Meet Stakeholders For Solution

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate has directed members of its committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) to cut short their ongoing recess so as to meet with the stakeholders in the industry for solutions to the ongoing fuel scarcity across the country.

The Chairman of the Committee Senator Kabiru Marafa, disclosed in Abuja Thursday that the President of the senate Bukola Saraki made the directive.

Following this, Marafa indicated that his Committee has summoned the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru and other relevant stakeholders in the petroleum sector to an important meeting fixed for next Thursday, January 4, 2018.

President Muhammadu Buhari is the substantive Minister of Petroleum.

The senior Lawmaker added the meeting, is expected to hold in the Senate Hearing Room 221 while its proceedings will be aired live on the Nigerian Television Authority NTA.

He explained that the meeting was meant to address the lingering fuel scarcity in the country with a view to deliberate and resolve on the final solution.

The Senate is scheduled to resume from recess on Tuesday, January 9 and commence plenary Tuesday, January 16, 2018.

