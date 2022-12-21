Tinubu Gave Alms Out Of Compassion, Not Bribe – APC PCC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress presidential campaign council said its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima gave alms as an act of compassion.

The campaign council stated this on Wednesday, noting that it would be unfair for anybody to label the alms given by its flag bearers as bribery.

Tinubu and Shettima were seen a two-minute video on Tuesday giving crispy naira notes to a physically challenged during his meeting with people living with disabilities in Abuja.

The video clip, which has now gone viral met with criticisms from opposition members including Reno Omokri, former aide to President Goodluck Jonathan and Emeka Obasi, media aide to Labour Party presidential candidate, who describing act as a brazen act of corruption.

Reacting to the development, the Deputy Spokesperson of Tinubu/Shettima PCC, Hannatu Musawa, said the APC flag bearers are guilty of any wrongdoing.

Musawa cleared the air on the controversy surrounding the matter in a statement titled,” “Misrepresentation of a harmless video I, Hannatu Musa Musawa, posted of my principals giving alms and charity to a poor and disabled elderly gentleman.”

She said Tinubu and Shettima only demonstrated act of kindness towards a disabled man in need, adding that she was stunned to discover that the narration was spun by the opposition to reflect an act of bribery and corruption.

The statement read, “My attention has been drawn to the dishonest, erroneous and incorrect narrative spun by unctuous, dissipated, debauched and desperate elements within the opposition to turn a perfectly innocent video I posted of a kind act I witnessed my Principals carrying out into something mendacious and devious.

“A few days ago I attended a gathering with the Presidential candidate of the APC Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Alhaji Kashim Shetima where they had a robust engagement with persons with disability.

“During the event, our principals had the opportunity to interact with a poor and disabled elderly gentleman. Borne purely out of compassion, my principals spoke to this gentleman, listened to him and performed the tenant of charity and alms giving towards him.

“As I watched this tender moment between the three men, I wanted to capture it and show the world the empathy that organically runs through the veins of my principals, and that raw spirit of charity that they both imbibe.”

While stating the clip wasn’t shared out in error, the legal expert disclosed that she shared the viral video to tell a compassionate and compelling story of leadership as shown by her principals.

Musawa noted that while it is unfortunate that the opposition refuses to issue-based campaign and manifestos, it is clear that they are grasping at straws and adopting extreme methods to stay relevant.

She stated, “I posted the video, not out of mistake, but with the intention of telling the compassionate story of the empathetic leadership that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, supported by Alhaji Kashim Shetima will surely give to Nigeria after they emerge victorious in the upcoming election, by the grace of The Almighty.

Vanguard