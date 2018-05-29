Hurricane Maria Kills 4,600 People in Puerto Rico

Hurricane Maria Kills 4,600 People in Puerto RicoLatest News, U.S./Canada, World News Tuesday, May 29th, 2018
Researchers said a third of deaths after September’s hurricane were due to interruptions in medical care caused by power cuts and broken road links.
On casuality, the Puerto Rico government said it “always expected the number to be higher than what was previously reported”.
However, experts have submitted that an accurate count was complicated by the widespread devastation wreaked by the storm.
An official from Puerto Rico’s Federal Affairs Administration Carlos Mercader said he consented to the Harvard survey.
“The magnitude of this tragic disaster caused by Hurricane Maria resulted in many fatalities,” the official said.
He disclosed that the Island’s authorities had also commissioned George Washington University to study the number of deaths and the findings would be released soon.
Mercader assured “Both studies will help us better prepare for future natural disasters and prevent lives from being lost’’.
