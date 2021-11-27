Kaduna Restores Telecommunications Networks

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Kaduna State Government has announced the restoration of telecommunications services that were earlier suspended in some part of the state.

The government had, on September 30, shut down the networks towards checking the activities of bandits.

Kaduna had joined fellow Northwest states like Zamfara and Sokoto, who had earlier taken the same measure to curb banditry and rising insecurity.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, announced the restoration of the network services while addressing journalists on Friday.

Mr Aruwan said the state government has contacted the relevant federal agencies to effect the immediate restoration of telecommunication services which were suspended in some local government areas.