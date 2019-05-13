I’m Wiser Now as Politician -Ambode

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has said he is wiser now as a politician than when he took office as a technocrat about four years ago.

Ambode spoke with State House Correspondents after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

While reacting to a question on lessons learnt as a politician, Ambode said, “every politician learns every day,”

“The fact remains that I came in as a technocrat, so I used to call myself a techno-politician. But I think I am wiser now. I am more of a politician than a technocrat.”, the governor noted

Ambode said he came to the Villa to thank the President for finding time to come to Lagos to inaugurate some projects

On the legacy he is leaving behind in Lagos state, the governor explained that he has been able to touch humanity.

In another 16 days or so, we will be leaving office. But what is important is that I was able to have that opportunity to be elected as governor of Lagos State and to touch humanity”, Ambode said.

He further said, “we did our best and most importantly the projects we did were people friendly and people centric, I just think a lot more people have enjoyed the benefits and dividends of democracy than we actually met it. And that gives me joy that we were able to touch lives.

“Wherever you find yourself just make positive difference to people and Nigerians, that is the whole essence of service. I’m grateful that I had that opportunity”, Ambode said.

Please follow and like us: