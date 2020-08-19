W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: Fire Guts Ooni’s Palace in Ile-Ife

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Wednesday, August 19th, 2020

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Panic erupted in Osogbo on Wednesday as a building inside the Palace of Ooni of Ife was gutted by fire.

A source in the palace said: “It is not major; people are only scared because the entrance to the palace was locked”.

It was also gathered that the incident started Wednesday afternoon inside a building in the palace but the timely intervention of men of fire service prevented spread to other buildings.

Fatai Aremu, the administrative Officer of Osun State Fire Service, also confirmed the incident to Journalists.

More updates to come…

