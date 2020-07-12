Nigeria Records 664 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Hits 31,987

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria has recorded 664 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the country as total infections from the virus rise to 31,987.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known on its official twitter handle on Saturday.

The NCDC said that as at July 11, 664 new confirmed cases and 15 deaths were recorded in the country.

The health agency said that till date, 31,987 cases have been confirmed, 13,103 cases have been discharged and 724 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The NCDC said that the 664 new cases were reported from 18 states; Lagos (224), FCT (105), Edo (85), Ondo (64), Kaduna (32), Imo (27), Osun (19), Plateau (17), Oyo (17), Ogun (17), Rivers (14), Delta (11), Adamawa (10), Enugu (7), Nasarawa (6), Gombe (3), Abia (3), and Ekiti (3).

Consequently, the NCDC urges Nigerians to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases in their communities.

“It is very important to wash your hand frequently with soap under running water.

“Let’s all #TakeResponsibiliy by ensuring hygienic practices to keep ourselves and loved ones safe and healthy,” it advised.