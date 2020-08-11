W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

COVID-19: Finally, Nigeria Receives 200 Ventilators From US

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Tuesday, August 11th, 2020

Photo: Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – For effective management of COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has handed over 200 ventilators to the Federal Government (FG) on Tuesday.

The medical equipment was handed over Tuesday morning to the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, by the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard, at a ceremony in Abuja.

Recall that the US President Donald Trump during a telephone conversation with his Nigerian counterpart, Muhammadu Buhari in April 2020 promised he would send the equipment.

Many Nigerians on social media have asked why the ventilators were taking too long to arrive the country especially at the time the pandemic was at it its peak.

