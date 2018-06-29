PDP to Buhari: Stop Politicizing Deaths, Own Up to Your Failings

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Prince Uche Secondus has blasted the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, for trying to politicize the senseless and mindless rampant killings going on across the country under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration.

Speaking on friday when he and members of the National Working Committee NWC of the party received one of the party’s Presidential aspirants in the forthcoming general election Dr Datti Ahmed at the party National Headquarters, Prince Secondus lamented that rather than own up their obvious failings, the ruling APC has been trying to play politics with what is clear to all discerning minds that they have failed woefully.

In a statement issued by the National Chairman’s media office and signed by Ike Abonyi, Prince Secondus asked APC leaders to stop denying their failure to arrest the ugly situation by using propaganda to try to deceive the public.

“Tinubu, Lai Mohammed, stop politicising death of Nigerians. Stop using propaganda to deceive people over the killings.

He told the Presidential aspirant that PDP is a good brand as it has been repositioned and ready to reclaim power in 2019.

“PDP has undergone its worst days and we are coming out the best,” he said.

Secondus also accused the APC-led administration of bias in its anti corruption crusade by refusing to prosecute its members who are facing corruption allegation.

He said that at the appropriate time the PDP will come out with evidence of corruption against President Buhari and other members of the ruling party.

“Nigerians know the double standard in APC over corruption and we will expose them when the time comes.

“You can full the people sometimes but you cannot full them all of the time.

Buhari, APC have nothing to offer, economy, insecurity and unemployment are worsening . APC administration is is arresting people out of fear and desperation,” he said.

The statement said that the 48 year old Ahmed, found of the Baze University is the third aspirants to have visited the party national headquarters to formally declared their intention to contest for the exalted position in the land on the party’s platform. The other two are the former Vice President Atiku Abuabkar and former Governor of Jigawa state Alhaji Sule Lamido. The party has formally zoned the position to the ego political north.

