Security Agencies Have Done Well In Bayelsa, Says Dickson

YENAGOA, BAYELSA-SATE (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bayelsa State Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson has attributed the peace and safety prevailing in the State to the commitment, dedication and sacrifices of security agencies.

A statement issued on Friday by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, said the governor made the assertion at a cocktail party, held in honour of security chiefs in the state.

According to him, security men sometimes paid dearly with their lives.

The government, he said, has also put first class security infrastructure in place, to keep the state safe and to complement the efforts of various security agencies.

Dickson explained that the expectation of his government was to ensure that Bayelsa State attained a higher status in terms of security, even as the state is the safest in the Niger Delta region.

He said, “Government has put first class security infrastructure to keep the state safe to protect the tourism industry for visitors and investors. Making Bayelsa safe is the responsibility of all, in order to protect the investments in the state. As world class infrastructure without security is a wasteful investment that will not attract anybody or investors.”

He stated that, the event, which was an opportunity for interaction with the security chiefs, will equally bring the government closer to them as well as the people they protect and end the year on a happy note.

The Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command, Adeyemi Ogunjemolusi, warned perpetrators of criminal activities in the state of hard times, while assuring residents of the determination of security agencies to keep the state safe and peaceful during this festive period.

The Police boss also commended Dickson for creating the enabling environment for the security agencies to operate and function effectively.

The Chief of Staff Government House, Rt. Hon. Talford Ongolo, expressed satisfaction with role of the security agencies, stressing that, credit should be given to them for their support to the government and people of the state, which has contributed to a peaceful Bayelsa.

