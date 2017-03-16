Senator Shehu Sani Blames Buhari over Magu’s Failed Confirmation

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senator Shehu Sani of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has blamed the Presidency over the setback suffered by the embattled Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Acting Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu.

Magu was rejected for the second time by the Nigerian Senate Wednesday due to an alleged indicting security reports sent to the upper legislative chamber by the Department of State Security Services (DSS).

In an interview Thursday on Kakaki – an am programme by AIT in Abuja and monitored by AFRICAN EXAMINER, Senator Sani who is representing Kaduna central district regreted that the executive (Presidency) failed to put its ”house in order”, stating that the lapse gave the lawmakers who have issues against Magu an opportunity to work against him.

He explained that the simplest approach which ought to have been taken by the executive was for Mr. President after his investigation on the nominee (Magu) was to have invited the DSS and harmonize their positions before re-nominating and subsequently re-forwarding his name to the Senators for confirmation.

Senator Sani who is the Chairman Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs and Local Debt, wondered why there was communication breakdown between the President and DSS which he said was also part of the executive arm of Government which President Muhammadu Buhari oversees.

He declared that it was wrong for the President to have thought and concluded that ”body language” alone was enough to send his desired message on a sensitive issue of this nature.

He specified that every critical issue requires consultation and lobby, citing recent example of Senator Abiodun Olujinmi from Ekiti State who introduced a Bill on gender equality to the floor of Senate without due consultation among her colleagues. He recalled that the Bill was turned down, but was later adopted after the necessary modification and fine tuning was done.

Senator Sani who confessed he was impressed by Magu’s efforts so far at the anti-graft body insisted that the executive caused him the trouble he has been going through, responding cautiously that some sections of the DSS security report was ”gossip”.

He stated that any other person could have been indicted the same way Magu did by DSS, especially if those against the nominee could work their way through the security agency. He indicated that the DSS if it were necessary would have indicted him and recommended that he should not be cleared to contest the Senatorial election given his past as a human right activist.

When asked about the chances Magu still have for his confirmation, Senator Sani asserted that it was still possible that the President re-sends him to the Senate for confirmation.

He added that it was possible that he is rejected again or confirmed, noting that it all depends on how the Presidency handles the issue, especially between it, the DSS and by extension, the Senate.

He however noted that another option is that Mr. President might send a new nominee entirely to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

He reaffirmed that Magu’s fate ultimately lies in the hands of President, DSS and Senate.

