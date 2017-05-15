Tragedy: Lorry Crushes Man, Wife, 4 Year Old Daughter to Death

FROM IGNATIUS OKPARA, ENUGU

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Tragedy struck weekend along the Awka Oji River expressway in South-East Nigeria as a man identified as Mr. Paul Uzor, his wife, and their four year old girl were crushed to death by lorry.

The Enugu state police public Relations officer PPRO, Ebere Amarizu , who disclosed this to African Examiner in Enugu Monday gave the name of the woman as Ogochukwu Uzor, while the little girl was identified as Kamsi Uzor.

He said the family perished while travelling to the village on a motorcycle.

According to Amarizu, “Uzor, was conveying the late wife and daughter in a motorcycle to his village, Amaetiti in Oji River council area of Enugu state when they were knocked down by a Mercedes Benz lorry 911,with registration number, AA 40 BRR along the old Awka Oji Rivers expressway

The victims were said to have died at the spot.

Amarizu hinted that their corpses were later “deposited at the Oji River General hospital mortuary for necessary action “adding that the driver of the lorry has since been arrested by the police.

