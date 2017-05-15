W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Tragedy: Lorry Crushes Man, Wife, 4 Year Old Daughter to Death

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Monday, May 15th, 2017

FROM  IGNATIUS OKPARA, ENUGU

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Tragedy struck weekend along the Awka Oji River expressway in South-East Nigeria as  a man identified as Mr. Paul Uzor, his wife, and  their four year old girl were crushed to death by lorry.

The Enugu state police public Relations officer  PPRO, Ebere Amarizu , who disclosed this to African Examiner in Enugu Monday gave the name of the woman as Ogochukwu Uzor, while the little girl was identified as Kamsi Uzor.

He said the family perished  while travelling to the village on a motorcycle.

According to Amarizu, “Uzor, was conveying the late wife and daughter in a motorcycle to his village, Amaetiti  in Oji River council area of Enugu state when they  were knocked down by a Mercedes Benz lorry 911,with registration number, AA 40 BRR along the old Awka Oji Rivers expressway

The victims were said to have died at the spot.

Amarizu hinted  that their corpses were later “deposited at the Oji River General hospital mortuary for necessary  action “adding that the driver of the lorry has  since been  arrested by the police.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=39244

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/tragedy-lorry-crushes-man-wife-4-year-old-daughter-to-death/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

UBA-Advert:———————————————-

#whoisemefiele



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts