1 Person Killed In Petrol Tanker Accident In Lagos

Posted by African News, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Friday, August 7th, 2020

By Ayo Balogun

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – One person has been confirmed dead in a petrol tanker accident which occurred Friday in the popular Mile 2 area of Lagos State.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Spokesperson, Nosa Okunbor, while confirming the unfortunate incident said the victim was a female and her details were yet to be ascertained (as at the time of filing this report).

Speaking Okunbor confirmed: “LASEMA Response Team is at Mile 2, inward the Nigerian Army Signal Barracks in recovery operation of a fully-loaded Oil Tanker conveying 55,000 litres of petrol involved in a lone accident which killed a female adult”.

