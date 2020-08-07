1 Person Killed In Petrol Tanker Accident In Lagos

By Ayo Balogun

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – One person has been confirmed dead in a petrol tanker accident which occurred Friday in the popular Mile 2 area of Lagos State.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Spokesperson, Nosa Okunbor, while confirming the unfortunate incident said the victim was a female and her details were yet to be ascertained (as at the time of filing this report).

Speaking Okunbor confirmed: “LASEMA Response Team is at Mile 2, inward the Nigerian Army Signal Barracks in recovery operation of a fully-loaded Oil Tanker conveying 55,000 litres of petrol involved in a lone accident which killed a female adult”.