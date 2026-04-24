El-Rufai Pleads Not Guilty To National Security Breach

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has pleaded not guilty to charges of alleged national security breach filed against him by the Department of State Services (DSS).

El-Rufai was arraigned before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik at the Federal High Court in Abuja on a five-count amended charge.

At the hearing, DSS counsel, Oluwole Aladedoye (SAN), told the court that a new five-count charge had been filed on April 13, 2026, and asked that it replace the earlier three-count charge. The defence lawyer, Oluwole Iyamu (SAN), said he did not object, and the judge struck out the earlier charge.

After the charges were read, El-Rufai pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution requested three consecutive days to conduct the trial, but the defence opposed the plan. Iyamu argued that his client was in the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), which could make access difficult during consecutive trial days.

The defence also informed the court about a bail application filed earlier. The DSS said it did not oppose the bail request.

During proceedings, the DSS asked the court to allow two of its witnesses to testify anonymously, citing security concerns. It argued that the witnesses and their families could be at risk.

However, the defence opposed the request, insisting that El-Rufai has a constitutional right to know his accusers. It also argued that there was no evidence to support claims that the former governor posed any threat.

El-Rufai’s legal team further asked the court to compel the prosecution to provide all evidence needed for trial preparation. The prosecution opposed the request, saying the documents sought were not part of its filed processes.

The defence also filed an application asking the court to quash the charges.