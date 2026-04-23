Blessing CEO Apologises Over Health Controversy, Denies Misleading Public

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Blessing CEO has apologised to Nigerians over the controversy surrounding her health, while insisting that she did not lie about her condition.

In a video shared on her Instagram page on Monday, Blessing, whose real name is Okoro Blessing Nkiruka, expressed regret over the confusion and backlash caused by her claims.

She had faced criticism after allegedly stating that she was battling stage 4 cancer and seeking financial support for treatment.

Reacting to the situation, she apologised to her fans, supporters, and the general public for the drama and embarrassment linked to the issue.

Blessing said she would make her medical records public, including scan results and biopsy reports, to clarify her health status.

She also assured donors that anyone who contributed money and wants a refund would receive it upon request.

The relationship expert urged Nigerians to be patient with her as she continues to share updates about her health journey.