“Stay Safe, Close Shops” — NiDCOM Alerts Nigerians in South Africa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has advised Nigerians living in South Africa to shut their businesses and stay safe as xenophobic attacks spread across parts of the country.

The warning follows rising anti-foreigner protests, with demonstrators targeting foreign-owned shops and demanding the expulsion of non-nationals.

Videos circulating online show incidents of confrontation, including one involving a Nigerian trader being ordered by a group of South African men to pack up his goods and leave.

The unrest has heightened fears among Nigerians and other foreign nationals, including Ghanaians, many of whom depend on small businesses for their livelihood.

In a statement issued to the press on Friday, NiDCOM said the advisory was based on a circular issued by the Nigerian consulate-general in Johannesburg.

According to the commission, protests in East London, Cape Town, Durban, and KwaZulu-Natal have turned violent, resulting in looting, destruction of property, and injuries.

NiDCOM also warned that fresh protests are expected in Gauteng between April 27 and 29, as demonstrators push the government over the presence of foreign nationals.

The commission urged Nigerians to avoid confrontation, stay away from crowded areas, and monitor local media for updates on the situation.

It further advised Nigerian business owners to close their shops on April 27, which marks Freedom Day in South Africa, and consider remaining closed on April 28 and 29, noting that foreign-owned businesses are often targeted during unrest.

NiDCOM said it is working with South African police authorities to ensure the safety of Nigerians and supports the position of Ninikanwa O. Okey-Uche.

The commission also disclosed that Bianca Onoh is engaging with her South African counterpart over the situation.