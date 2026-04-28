David Mark Faction Of Adc Writes Cjn, Appeals For Speedy Judgment Delivery

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – ) The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has appealed to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, for quick delivery of judgment in the leadership tussle of the party at the National Level.

The Mark-led faction of ADC made the appeal in a letter to the CJN signed by its lead Counsel and Senior Advocate of Nigeria SAN, Shuaibu Aruwa.

The letter dated April 28 was received by the office of the CJN.

It pleaded that the party would have no role to play in the 2027 general elections unless the judgment is delivered within three days starting from today.

The party claimed that it will suffer irreparable harm if judgment in the protracted battle was not delivered by the apex court during the period allowed by the Electoral Act to field candidates for the 2027 general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the supreme court had on April 22 reserved judgment delivery in the ADC crisis till a date that would be communicated to parties involved in the tussle.

A five-member panel of the apex court led by Justice Lawal Garba reserved its verdict shortly after lawyers representing parties adopted their briefs of argument for and against the appeal.

However, sensing dangers in any further delay in the judgment delivery, the party raised a deep concern that it would not be able to participate in the forthcoming general election.

It noted that the ADC’s ability to comply with the statutory requirements to participate in the 2027 General Elections is wholly dependent on the timely delivery of the judgment in the instant appeal.

It reiterated that without the delivery of the judgment within the next three days from the date of the letter, ADC stands the grave and irreversible risk of being excluded from participating in the 2027 General Elections.

It said this would disenfranchise millions of Nigerians who have subscribed to the ideals of the ADC of their constitutional right to freely associate and contest elections through a political party of their choice.

It reminded the CJN that justice delayed, in this peculiar circumstance, would amount to justice denied. The entire political future of our client and the legitimate expectations of its members nationwide now hang in the balance. (NAN)