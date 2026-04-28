Mozambique Vaccinates Over 2.9M Girls Against Cervical Cancer

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – ) Mozambican health authorities say they vaccinated at least 2.9 million girls aged 12 to 18 against cervical cancer in 2025.

The Minister of Health, Ussene Isse, disclosed this during the launch of the African Immunisation Week in Matola municipality, Maputo on Tuesday.

Isse said the vaccination campaign against the human papillomavirus (HPV), introduced in 2024, had become a key strategy to reduce the incidence of cervical cancer in the country.

“In Mozambique, the Expanded Programme on Immunisation has been operational since 1979. Over the years, we have introduced vaccines to prevent about 14 diseases of major public health concern,” he said.

According to him, the HPV vaccination had reached about 95 per cent of the target population, marking a major public health achievement in 2025.

He added that two rounds of vaccination were conducted in response to variant poliovirus type 2, covering children under 10 years nationwide.

Isse said a measles and rubella outbreak response campaign also immunised about 1.1 million children under five in Gaza and Maputo provinces.

He further said about 3.5 million people were vaccinated against cholera, while approximately 1.2 million children aged between zero and two years were fully immunised.

The minister said the achievements aligned with government targets aimed at reducing infant mortality.

In spite of the progress, he noted persistent challenges, particularly in ensuring access to vaccination services in hard-to-reach areas. (Xinhua/NAN)