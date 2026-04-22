Awgu LGA Chairman Okolo To Inaugurate 3.6km Road

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Executive Chairman of Awgu Local Government Area, Hon. Uchenna Joseph Okolo, is set to commission a transformative 3.6-kilometre modern access road in Agbogugu, an infrastructure milestone poised to redefine connectivity and socio-economic growth across the Area .

The road project is a decisive stride towards inclusive grassroots development.

Strategically aligned with the development blueprint of governor Peter Mbah, the project underscores a shared commitment to bridging infrastructure gaps and unlocking opportunities in rural communities.

The roads which Stretches across key settlements including Umuoye, Shikaghom, and Obodoakpu, provides a critical link that enhances mobility and opens up previously underserved areas.

Beyond easing transportation, the road serves as a vital access route to major public institutions such as the Agbogugu Smart Green School, the Type 3 Primary Health Care Centre, and the Agbogugu Farm Estate—facilitating improved access to quality education, efficient healthcare delivery, and expanded agricultural activities.

Engineered with modern, forward-thinking features, the road boasts double drainage systems, dual pedestrian walkways, and solar-powered street lighting, ensuring resilience, safety, and round-the-clock usability.

These elements not only reflect quality execution but also reinforce sustainability and community-focused design.

Speaking on the significance of the project, stakeholders note that it represents more than physical infrastructure, and embodies a vision of empowerment, economic stimulation, and enhanced quality of life for residents.

By opening up rural corridors, the initiative the said, is expected to stimulate commerce, ease movement of farm produce, and foster stronger community integration.

“The commissioning further highlights Chairman Okolo’s broader agenda of constructing access roads to Smart Green Schools across all eleven wards of Awgu Local Government Area.

“This ongoing effort signals a deliberate push toward educational accessibility and balanced rural development.

As Awgu continues to chart a progressive path, the Agbogugu access road stands as a testament to purposeful leadership, connecting communities, strengthening institutions, and laying a durable foundation for sustained prosperity.