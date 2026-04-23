Obi Woos ADC Leaders in Southeast Ahead of 2027

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Peter Obi has begun moves to strengthen the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the southeast ahead of the 2027 elections.

On Tuesday, Obi, a presidential aspirant of the party, held a strategic meeting with ADC leaders in Enugu. The meeting was attended by state chairmen from Enugu, Abia, Imo, Ebonyi, and Anambra, as well as zonal leaders from the region.

Although details of the meeting were not made public, sources said it focused on strengthening the party’s structure and improving unity ahead of the primaries.

In a statement signed by Martins Chiedozie Ugwu, the ADC media team said the meeting aimed to promote internal democracy, strengthen party cohesion, and align leadership across the southeast.

The statement added that discussions also covered issues affecting the political future of the southeast in Nigeria.

Observers said the meeting may have helped resolve the party’s leadership dispute in Enugu State, as it recognised Professor Uche Akubue as the state chairman.

The ADC in Enugu had been facing internal disagreements, with different factions claiming leadership of the party.