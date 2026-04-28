Police Dock Fashion Designer For Allegedly Raping Apprentice

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police on Tuesday docked one Joseph Jacob, a fashion designer, at an Akure Magistrates’ Court for allegedly raping his 16-year-old apprentice.

Jacob, whose age and address was not given, was arraigned on a one count charge of rape.

The prosecutor, Insp. Augustine Omhenimhen, told the court that the defendant lured the victim to a night duty on April 24, and convinced her to take alcoholic drinks before allegedly perpetrating the act.

Omhenimhen, who applied for a remand application of the defendant at Olokuta Correctional Centre Akure, said Jacob betrayed the trust reposed in him by the parents of the apprentice.

Also in her testimony, the minor told the court that other invited apprentices in the defendant’s shop did not attend the night duty, which aided the defendant in having carnal knowledge of her.

Similarly, the minor’s father told the court that he reported to the police when he noticed his daughter’s strange behavior.

However, the defence Counsel, Mr Femi Adetoye, urged the court to allow settlement between the victim’s parent and the defendant.

Adetoye also asked the court to remand the defendant in police custody until the court ruled on the remand application of the prosecutor.

The magistrate, Mr Taiwo Lebi, adjourned the case till May 8 to rule on the remand application.

Lebi ordered the defendant to be remanded at Olokuta Correctional Centre. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)