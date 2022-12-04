13 Kidnapped As Insurgents Attack Mosque In Katsina

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Terrorists have reportedly abducted at least 13 worshippers in an attack on a mosque in Maigamji, Funtua LGA of Katsina.

Gambo Isah, police spokesperson in the state, announced this to newsmen on Sunday.

According to available information, the insurgents attacked the mosque in large numbers and fired at the worshippers who scampered for safety.

Isah stated that the incident happened on Saturday night when the worshippers were observing the last prayer of the day.

He disclosed that the terrorists shot at the imam and another worshipper who both sustained injuries and six among the 13 abducted persons have been rescued by the security operatives.

“It’s true. Two persons were injured. They kidnapped 13 so far and we are still looking for them,” the spokesperson said.

“Six among the kidnapped persons have been rescued by the combined efforts of the police vigilante.

“The attack happened in Maigamji in Funtua LGA. It happened on Saturday night when the worshippers were praying inside the mosque, that was the last Ishai prayer.

“The terrorists attacked them inside the mosque and shot at the chief imam and one other, they both sustained injuries and have been taken to the Funtua General Hospital. They are both in stable condition.”