2023: APC Chieftain Ude, Blast Embattled Enugu Chairman Agballa, Over Campaign Of Calumny

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the 2023 general election gathers momentum in Nigeria, a Chieftain of the All progressive Congress APC Enugu State and Mainstream leader of the party in the area, Comrade Adolphus Ude, has cautioned the embattled State Chairman of the party, Barr. Ugochukwu Agballa against engaging in campaign of calumny and Mudslinging of politicians because of his quest for Stomach infrastructure.

Ude, who is also the Co- Convener of a group known as Enugu State polling booths Vanguard, said Agballa’s phobia for selfish interest has made him continually to engage in shameful acts capable of bringing the party to disrepute.

This Stomach infrastructure “has led the faceless Factional Chairman of APC in Enugu State (Bar. Ugochukwu Agballa) to shamelessly resort to Campaign of Calumny and Mudslinging of Politicians, as against Issue based campaigns, which is the new normal.

“At a recent Charade called gathering at Opi Nsukka, the faceless Factional Chairman was heard gas lighting his audience, disparaging the person and character of Bar. Peter Mbah; a proven manager of Men and resources, with a clear cut manifesto.

“As a learned man he claims to be, one expects Bar. Ugochukwu Agballa to come up with issues and facts to challenge the credibility of Bar. Peter Mbah, but to the dismay of sane minds, he has continually churned out Fetid and deceiving the gullible.

“To say the least, how do one compare Bar. Peter Mbah, a man generally acclaimed to be Compassionate, Consistent, results-oriented, assiduous, accountable, able, Calculated, Charismatic, Competent, Creative and above all, Credible to a perpetual failure and looser like Bar.

“Ugochukwu Agballa, who has never won or succeeded in any Political endeavor he ventures into, to the extent of losing in his clan.

“How can a man (Ugochukwu Agballa) who allegedly glaringly embezzled the funds meant for the state’s delegates, shamelessly accuse Bar. Peter Mbah of being a criminal.

“As the proverbial “Charcoal calling snow black”, Ugochukwu Agballa who, against party rules and constitution, was dubiously installed as a Kangaroo Party Chairman by moles and Cabals, with the sole aim to destroy the peace and tranquility and make our dear party a forgotten history in the state.

Imagine, “Agballa, accusing Bar. Peter Mbah, a dedicated party man, who has remained a one party man since 1999 and whose mandate was deservedly delivered by delegates, devoid of rancor and court injunctions from co-contestants to emerge as the Party’s flag bearer as being appointed by Cabals.

“It leaves one to wonder whether this drowning Chairman breathes through his anus or better still, maybe always under the influence of stimulants as for him not to be in tandem with the realities of our time.

“To put the records straight and further lend credence to the fact that Bar. Ugochukwu Agballa is a half- witted soul, we challenge him to convene an open debate with Bar. Peter Mbah where he should tell the world any political contest he has ever won, Present the manifestos of his unsellable governorship candidate.

“Furthermore, in full ignominy to APC Constitution, Bar. Ugochukwu Agballa is lamenting about an NGO called Enugu State Polling Booth Executive Vanguards, which was constituted to Canvass for votes for credible candidates with clear cut manifestos in Enugu State and in sheer panic of seeing what his inglorious installation as the factional Chairman is causing the party in Enugu State, ignorantly Constituted Polling Booth Coordinators in Enugu State, which clearly negates the dictates of our party constitution.

“The APC constitution clearly approved the Polling Booth Executives, which is the first election before the ward Executives and we, for the umpteen time, wish to advise the faceless factional Chairman to stop displaying his ignorance of party politics in public, resort to issue based campaigns, which is the new normal and consider his eventual resignation so as not to further kill the reputation of our great party in Enugu State.