2023: Atiku Abubakar Only Candidate With Strong Support For Women –Rukaiyatu Atiku

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Princess Rukaiyatu Atiku Abubakar, wife of former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar has stated that her husband is the only candidate among others that has strong support for women in the country.

According to Rukaiyatu, this is the reason why the former Vice President of Nigeria set aside the sum of $10 billion for women and youth empowerment if given the mandate come 2023.

Rukaiyatu made this known when she and the other members of her organisation PRACO, were in Bauchi State as they called for the support of Northeast women for her husband, Atiku Abubakar.

She said: “My husband, Atiku Abubakar, is the only Presidential candidate in the forthcoming 2023 election that has a strong support for women and youth inclusion in governance.

“It is in the light of this that he had promised to set aside $10Billion for youth and women empowerment.”