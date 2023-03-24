Enugu 2023 Guber: A Sham, Assault On Our Democracy – Nweke

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Frank Nweke Junior has rejected the result of the just concluded Gubernatorial election in the state which produced Peoples Democratic party PDP flag bearer, Dr. Peter Mbah as winner, describing it as a sham and an assault on the nation’s democracy.

He insisted that the result was not a reflection of the Electorate voted, adding that it falls short of a free, fair and credible election.

Nweke, a former Nigeria’s Minister of Information and national orientation stated this Thursday in Enugu during a press conference on the outcome of the election, said it is an insult to our desires and our hope for our great state.

He, however, applauded everyone who came out to participate in the democratic process in spite of the “challenges, threats and intimidation reported across the State.

The APGA Candidate stressed that their determination was a sign of the awakening that has taken place; and encouraged them to keep their hope alive and advised them not to be discouraged by the unfortunate challenges that have beset our current democratic experience.

Nweke said though he often said during his campaign that he would offer his congratulations and best wishes “to whoever emerged in a fair and transparent manner, the election was far from fair and certainly, not transparent.

He claimed that the violence, thuggery, intimidation, use of divisive sentiments, and the weaponization of poverty against their people, which the Peoples Democratic Party allegedly deployed in the course of the campaign and the elections reflected the desperation of the party’s desperation to hold on to power against the will of the people.

” It was never about the service or the good of Ndi Enugu; and the impunity with which these wicked acts were carried out is sickening.

“Just before midnight on Friday, March 17, 2023, another piece of propaganda was released and distributed aggressively to insinuate that I had stepped down for Peter Mbah, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party.

“But we must call a lie what it is the absence of integrity a quality most desired in our government today.

“We would also discover in the course of the day that agents and canvassers at polling units told voters the same story that I had stepped down on the morning of the election.

“Very early in the morning of Saturday, March 18, town criers traveled through several communities in Enugu state ordering anyone who would not vote in favour of the People’s Democratic Party to stay home.

“The House of Assembly candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance for Udenu Constituency was attacked and almost killed on the morning of the election.

“Some compromised members of the police and military threatened voters at polling units and chased those who could not be bought over or intimidated into Voting for the PDP.

“In Nsukka, voters recorded and reported gunshots at polling units allegedly instigated by the Labour Party” he stated.

Nweke further alleged that the most vulnerable and impoverished became prey to vote buying by the People’s Democratic Party and the Labour Party with as little as N500 or packets of noodles in some places.

He claimed that at Udenu, the local government of the incumbent governor of the state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, both parties, that is, PDP and Labour competed for the votes of the people with 2,000 naira, a plate of Jollof rice, Okpa, and a bottle of soda drink , saying he feels ashamed that this was what the people were worth to some who seek to lead them.

“I am even more embarrassed by the so-called enlightened citizens who have lost sight of the implications of these actions.

“The PDP also secured the assistance of the INEC agents to rig the election, offering cash or issuing threats as the situation demanded.

“Only a few polling unit agents uploaded their results directly on IREV as provided by INEC and fake result sheets were used to rewrite and manipulate the results of vote counts at the polling units before the falsified results of the elections were uploaded

He said though he had no problem losing an election to the will of the people. the will has been subverted and they have no choice but to review the entire process and theo outcome

The APGA candidate therefore disclosed he will explore and exhaust every action required to ensure the legitimacy of the next government in Enugu State.

“You cannot hold accountable something that was acquired by illegitimate means. Once more, we thank our supporters and everyone who believed and came on this journey with us.” .

Nweke came a distant 3rd position in the election.