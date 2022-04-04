Angelique Kidjo Gives A Shout- Out To Burna Boy, Yemi Alade , Mr. Eazi As She Clinches Another Grammy Award

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Beninese singer and songwriter, Angelique Kidjo, has won her fourth Grammy award as her album, Mother Nature clinched the Best Global Music Performance.

The award ceremony which was organized on Sunday saw the singer defeating a popular Nigerian singer like Wizkid in the 64th Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

African Examiner recalls that the album also features Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Mr Eazi and more on different songs.

In her acceptance speech, she gave a shout-out to those three artists. She said, “When I won [my last] Grammy, I said that the young musicians from Africa are gonna take the world by storm, so I want to thank them: Yemi Alade, Burna Boy, Sting, Mr. Eazi…”