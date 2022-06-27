2023: Don’t Vote APC, PDP, Kwankwaso Tells Nigerians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has tasked Nigerians to reject the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and top opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections over their combined failure in governance over the years.

The former Kano state governor stated this in his presidential consultation visit to Ekiti state on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

According to him, the two parties have since 1999 failed in all sectors and couldn’t provide relief for Nigerians.

He said, “The only way to avert that disaster is for Nigerians to go and sell the ideas of the NNPP, which is a progressive party, and vote for the party come 2023.

“We have seen the performance of the APC and the PDP and all of us believe that they have failed the country woefully and nobody should expect anything from them again. These people in the two parties have failed and failed woefully, they have nothing to offer.

“Look at the road from Akure to Ado-Ekiti, it is in a very terrible and deplorable situation. You go around the country’s cities, Abuja, and other areas, you hardly see anything happening, poverty is at the highest level in this country, insecurity is also at its peak and we can’t continue like that, because of the way we are going now is one way to disaster in the country.”