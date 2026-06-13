Ex-Army Spokesperson Rabe Dies in Bandits’ Captivity

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Katsina State Government has confirmed the death of retired Major General Rabe Abubakar, who died while in the custody of bandits, describing the incident as a tragic loss to the state and the nation.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasir Muazu, and made available to journalists.

The government said the retired military officer died from complications arising from diabetes and hypertension while in captivity.

According to the statement, the state government and security agencies made several efforts to secure his release, but they were unsuccessful.

The statement read, “The Katsina State Government, with a heavy heart and deep sense of loss, wishes to inform the general public of the tragic passing of Retired Major General Rabe Abubakar.

“It is with profound sadness that we confirm the General’s death while in the bandits’ captivity. Despite the relentless and concerted efforts of the State Government and various Security Agencies to secure his safe release, the situation ended in this tragedy.

“The deceased Retired General died a natural death from complications of diabetes and hypertension.

“His abduction and subsequent death are not only a loss to his family and Katsina State but a monumental loss to the entire country.”

According to the statement, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda described the incident as a “dark moment,” adding that it underscored the urgent need for a stronger and more coordinated response to insecurity.

He extended condolences to the family of the late General and assured them that the government remains committed to working with security agencies to combat banditry in the state.

“The Katsina State Government remains committed to working with the Federal Government and security forces to ensure that those responsible for this heinous act are brought to justice. We assure the citizens of Katsina State that our resolve to eliminate banditry and ensure the safety of all residents remains unshaken.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family during this difficult time. May the soul of the departed Retired Major General Rabe Abdulakdir rest in eternal peace”, the statement added.

It is worth recalling that the abductors of Rabe and his wife demanded the release of three detained fighters and the return of livestock allegedly seized during security operations as conditions for the couple’s freedom.

Abubakar was abducted alongside his wife on May 30 while travelling through Katsina State.