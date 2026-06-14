Bandits Kill 3, Burn Houses In Niger – Police

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – June 14, 2026 (NAN) The Niger Police Command has confirmed the killing of three people by suspected bandits in Pissa village, Borgu Local Government Area.

The command’s Spokesperson, SP Wasiu Abiodun, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday that the bandits attacked the village at about 9:00a.m.

He said some houses were set ablaze during the attack, however added that the bandits were engaged by the military, but details of the encounter remained sketchy.

“The report received indicated that suspected bandits invaded Pissa village in Borgu LGA.

“Three persons were reportedly killed during the attack and some houses were set ablaze.

“However, the military responded and engaged the terrorists, but further details are still sketchy,” he said. (NAN)