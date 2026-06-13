Williams Disappointed Over Lack of African Support for South Africa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) — South Africa captain Ronwen Williams has said he is disappointed by what he described as a lack of support from other African fans after South Africa’s 2-0 defeat to Mexico in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The match, played against co-hosts Mexico national football team, saw South Africa begin their Group A campaign with a loss, leaving them needing better results to qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament FIFA World Cup 2026.

Speaking after the game, Williams said he was surprised that many African supporters appeared to back Mexico instead of supporting an African team.

“Africans have always supported other African countries in every World Cup tournament, but I can’t figure out why our own case is different,” he said. “Many Africans supported Mexico, not us, the South Africans. We almost shed tears, but it’s truly sad.”

He called for unity among African nations during major international competitions, saying Africans should support each other.

However, reactions on social media were mixed. While some fans agreed with Williams and called for stronger African solidarity, others said their feelings were influenced by past tensions involving South Africa and other African migrants.

Some users from countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Zimbabwe said incidents of xenophobia in South Africa had affected their support, while others openly said they preferred Mexico in the match.

The debate has sparked wider discussion about unity and rivalry among African football fans during global tournaments.