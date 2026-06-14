Negotiating With Terrorists Attracts 20-Year Jail Term – Falana Warns FG, States

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has warned the Federal Government and state governments against negotiating with terrorists and bandits, saying the practice is against the law.

Falana gave the warning while delivering the keynote address at the second annual general meeting of Amnesty International in Abuja on June 13, 2026.

According to him, it is widely known that some federal and state government officials have been holding meetings with terrorists and bandits. He said these negotiations have resulted in many so-called repentant criminals being forgiven and rewarded with undisclosed amounts of money.

Falana argued that members of the outlawed Boko Haram sect and other similar groups should be prosecuted rather than rewarded.

He noted that Boko Haram and related groups have been proscribed under the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act.

Citing Section 22 of the Act, Falana said anyone who knowingly arranges, manages, participates in, or attends meetings connected to terrorist groups commits an offence.

He added that anyone found guilty of such an offence is liable to a prison term of at least 20 years.

Falana therefore called on government authorities at all levels to comply with the law and ensure that terrorists and their collaborators are brought to justice instead of being pardoned or compensated.