We Are All Victims, Not Enemies, Defece Minister Tells Nigerians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, has said that security forces are not enemies of the country but victims of the same insecurity affecting Nigerians.

Speaking during the June 12, 2026 edition of The Platform aired on Channels Television, the minister appealed to citizens to support security agencies in the fight against insecurity.

According to him, soldiers and other security personnel continue to make significant sacrifices to protect the country, often paying the ultimate price in the line of duty.

Musa recalled his experience as commander of Operation Hadin Kai, where he frequently had to meet families of fallen soldiers and explain the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

He also spoke about personnel who suffered life-changing injuries after their vehicles struck improvised explosive devices (IEDs) during operations.

“The security forces are not the enemies of the state. We are all victims,” he said.

The defence minister urged Nigerians to honour and support members of the armed forces who risk their lives daily to keep the country safe.

He stressed that the fight against insecurity cannot be won by the government and security agencies alone, noting that citizens have a vital role to play through cooperation and support.

Musa expressed confidence that greater collaboration between the public and security institutions would help improve security across the country.