2023 Elections: Ahmed Lawan Re-Elected In Yobe North

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria Sunday, February 26th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, has emerged winner of the just concluded senatorial election in Yobe North.

The position was keenly contested between the two major political parties in the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Returning Officer of the zone, Professor Omolola Aduoju of the Federal University Gashua, Yobe State, announced the result at Umar Suleiman College of Education Gashua.

Adunoju said Lawan polled 91,318 votes to defeat his rival of the PDP, Ilu Alhaji-Bello, who got 22,849 votes out of the 122,136 total valid votes cast.



The Senate President who will return to the National Assembly after spending about 22 years in both the Green and the Red chambers represents Yobe North.

The senatorial district comprises Bade, Jakusko, Karasuwa, Nguru, Yusufari, and Machina local government areas.

