2023: Group Applauds Enugu PDP Guber Candidate, Mbah’s Manifesto As Human Oriented

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The national leadership of a political pressure group, Polling Boots Vanguard PBV), has described the campaign manifesto of the Enugu state 2023 Governorship Candidate of the people s Democratic party PDP Barr. Peter Mbah, and his running mate, Barr Ifeanyi Ossai, as a human oriented document that could be used to transform the state into the economic hub of South East Nigeria if implemented.

Our Correspondent reports that the organization which was set up to promote good governance in Enugu state, has Ex- Minister of State for foreign Affairs, Chief Dubem Onyia, former Military governor of Gombe State, Group Captain Joe Orji, a renowned Monarch in the state, Igwe Arum Okeke as its Grand patrons.

Reacting to the official launch of the document by Mbah on Thursday, in Enugu, National Coordinator of PVB, and a former member of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Nelson Uduji, said the well -articulated and comprehensive manifesto captured the state needs in all sectors and desire of her citizens.

He said “as a group that is opened to all lovers of democracy and good governance in Enugu state, irrespective of your political affiliation, we have gone through the document, and came to conclusion that it is a masterpiece, and best among others.

“The document touched all aspect of human lives. It’s a well- designed road map that could be used to transform all sectors of Enugu State economy.

According to him, “the document is quite detailed and explicit in all that, if given the mandate he intends doing in the areas of health, education, employment for the teeming unemployed youths of the State, industrialization, amongst others.

“So, if implemented, the manifesto will definitely drive speedy development in Enugu state and put smile on our people

“We have looked at the manifestos of other political parties and their Candidates, and without sounding immodest, the Mbah’s blue print has the answer to the numerous economic challenges confronting our dear Enugu State.

“The document also has answers to the issue of gender inequality, free health care programme for Women, as well as how to empower them.

“So, the leadership of Polling booths Vanguard on behalf of our members, patrons, and grand patrons is calling on the Enugu Electorate to rise up and support Mbah, for their own interest.

Other notable patrons, grand patrons and leaders of the organization includes, Arch, Jake Udeh Hon. Nelson Uduji. Hon. Erochukwu Ugwueze. Hon Emmeka Nwatu.Hon Tony Okonkwo, Chief Humphrey Ojemma.

“We equally have “Engr. Obed Eneh, Hon Kingsley Uduji Hon. Emma Effoke, Ochiora Amaka Okonkwo. Dr. Aja, Lady Caro Asogwa. Among others.