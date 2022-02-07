2023: Lagos Head Of Service Denies Plot To Stop Sanwo-Olu’s Second Term

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the Head of Service of Lagos State has denied reports that he is interested in governing the state and will stop the rumored second-term ambition of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

In a statement on Sunday, February 6, 2022, Muri-okunola stated that he has no plan to replace Sanwo-Olu as he expressed his support for the governor’s THEME agenda for the state, adding that he is focused on carrying out his duties as the state’s head of service.

He said: “My attention has been drawn to several publications linking me with a fictitious race for Lagos State Governor and plots to stop Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term bid.

“I hereby dissociate myself from all publications and innuendoes conveying such plots. I reiterate my support for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his administration’s THEMES Agenda — the six-pillar development plan that is the compass for his projects and policies.

“Contrary to the statements being published by mischief-makers, who are also trying to play the religion card, I am fully focused on carrying out my duties as head of service of the Lagos state government and taking the Public Service to greater heights.”