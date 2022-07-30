2023: Magnus Abe Emerges Rivers SDP Gov Candidate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Just 24 hours after announcing his membership of the Social Democratic Party, a former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Magnus Abe, is now the governorship candidate of the SDP in Rivers State for the 2023 elections.

Abe was elected in a primary conducted in Port Harcourt on Saturday and supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission senior officer, Pastor Emmanuel Isong.

Chairman of SDP substitution electoral committee, Alhaji Muhammed Ibrahim, announced Abe winner of the election unopposed after he gathered 30 votes.

Ibrahim, while describing Abe as a credible candidate, enjoined party members to get their permanent voters card.

He said, “Today, we have elected a credible candidate for the governorship election in Rivers state. Let me thank all of you for conducting yourselves peacefully and for electing a very popular candidate in the person of distinguished Senator Magnus Abe as the governorship candidate of the party for Rivers state.

“For those of you who are yet to register and collect your PVCs, please ensure that you do so before the expiration of the deadline as slated by INEC.

“I am very confident that with a quality candidate like Senator Magnus Abe, SDP will become the ruling party in Rivers state come 2023.”