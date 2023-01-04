2023: We ‘ll Support Credible Candidates For Election In Enugu, Says Mainstream Members

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As Nigeria counts down to its forthcoming 2023 general polls, pioneer members of the Enugu state chapter of the All progressive Congress APC, who pride themselves as the ‘Mainstream Members’ of the party, have Insisted to vote and canvass support for the ruling party’s presidential Candidate, but will vote only Credible flag bearers for other positions in the state.

The group, made their position known Tuesday night in Enugu through a statement made available to Newsmen which was signed by its leader, Comrade Adolphus Ude, the pioneer Deputy state Chairman of the party.

Ude explained that their resolve to support the APC presidential candidate and work for only Credible flagbearers vying for the Governorship, National Assembly (NASS) and State House of Assembly irrespective of party affiliation, was informed by the disposition of the incumbent Embattled Enugu State Chairman of APC,

Chief Ugochukwu Agballa, who has consistently maintained at different foray that he do not need the state party Stake holders to will all the elections in 2023.

The party Chieftain who described the Agballa’s comment as laughable, said “But may I ask? Is there any politician who believes in his political party and wants it’s Candidates to really win elections under her platform, would open his mouth so wide as Embattled Agballa, to say that he does need the key Stakeholders of their party who are drivers of the political structures at their respective constituencies to win elections.

“How could embattled Ugochukwu Agballa, whose membership of our great party is still under contention at various Courts, because he joined through the back door, open his dirty mouth to say he doesn’t need our great leaders such as, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Geoffrey Onyeama, ex- Senate president, Chief Ken Nnamani, immediate past Governor of Enugu state, Barr. Sullivan Chime, Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, Immediate past Chairman, Dr. Ben

Nwoye, Ex- Enugu state Speaker, Barr. Eugene Udo, Senator Ayogu Eze, vetran grass root politician, Gbazueagu Nweke Gbazueagu, (GNG) amnog others to win the 2023 elections”

“This is same shameless Agballa, who has always jumped from one political party to another, and has never won his political unit or ward since he ventured into politics including his days in the people’s Democratic party PDP where he came into APC through the back door for a mission of destroying the party.

“So, as mainstream members of Enugu APC, who equally belongs to the state polling Booths Vanguard (PBV), a non- political affiliation group, set up for the promotion of good governance in the state, we have resolved to support only credible Candidates irrespective of party affiliation in the state.

To drive home their point, the group recalled that Agballa had during the last Enugu state local government and Councillorship elections scored zero percent in his polling unit after boasting that he will deliver the two positions to APC.

“This is a clear evidence that this man called Ugochukwu Agballa, has nothing to offer APC in the forthcoming general elections” Ude stated.

“Even though am not a prophet of doom, but I want to make it clear once again to the national leadership of our great party, the APC, that with Agballa’s disposition towards our leaders in the state, APC’s quest to record meaningful results during the 2023 election in Enugu state, may be a mirage and dead on arrival plan.

“Like always, Agballa and the APC current national officer from his Udi local government area are going to record zero percent in their various polling unit, ward and local government areas during the elections. This is a sure prediction” Ude declared.

According to him, “we are saying all these so as to let the national Secretariat and leaders of our party know what is on ground in Enugu State, Agballa, and the so called national officer from Udi, Enugu state have succeed in destroying APC in the state.

“It’s really unfortunate that Agballa, and his cohorts have succeeded in destroying a party we, the pioneer members laboured so hard to nurture in Enugu state, due to his selfish interest