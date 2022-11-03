Reactions Trail Tinubu’s Statement About Funke Akindele

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The statement by the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, saying that popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, should not be mentioned in his presence as it was disrespectful to do so have sparked social media reactions.

African Examiner recalls that Funke Akindele is the running mate of Jandour, the PDP candidate in the gubernatorial election in Lagos State.

However, Tinubu is supporting Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of APC for reelection.

Trouble stated during a political outing in Lagos on Wednesday, when some APC supporters had sung a campaign song, describing Ms Akindele as a political ‘ant’ compared to Mr Sanwo-Olu.

“Who is Funke Akindele before Sanwo-Olu of Lagos? She is an ant,” they sang.

“Don’t even bother to mention her name in my presence. It is an insult. It is disrespectful,” Mr Tinubu replied disdainfully.

This development has sparked social media reactions and the African Examiner captures some of them below:

@mavisikpeme writes: “Funke Akindele has been receiving backlash from all folks of life: women , men and even Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu have reached bellow belt I guess there’s a price to pay for being a woman and wanting to pursue a political career . God be with her.”

@adeologo_dire writes: “Imagine doing this at UN general Assembly in New York? Very disrespectful & disgusting. It is very disrespectful to mention funke Akindele but MC Oluomo is a goal. Vote Wisely.”

@Nomwengho writes: “The Fact That Tinubu Is Vexed At The Mention Of Funke Akindele’s Name, It Means Whatever PDP, Jandor And Funke Are Doing In That Lagos, They Should Double It, E Dey Touch Amoda.”

@DanielRegha writes: “Tinubu said it’s disrespectful to mention Funke Akindele in his presence; Really? But I bet it won’t be disrespectful if she’s contesting on the APC platform or singing him praises. His statement reeks of pr!de, which isn’t surprising cos this is someone who feels very entitled.”

@von_Bismack writes: “It’s an insult on Funke Akindele to mention her name in my presence”……Asiwaju Tinubu This man holds women to contempt. Look at how contemptuous he speaks about a woman whose only wrong was to try to engage in Politics. Nigeria women must take a stand in the coming election.”