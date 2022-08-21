2023: Why Breach Of Power Rotation Will Cripple Atiku’s Presidential Bid – Okechukwu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An All Progressive Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu has stated that the breach of the power rotation principle will cripple the presidential ambition of the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Okechukwu, while reacting to the APC Northern Governors’ letter to President Muhammadu Buhari on June 4, 2022, as evidence that the rotation of the presidency between the North and South is intended to unite the country.

Quoted the governors he said: “After careful deliberation, we wish to state our firm conviction that after eight years in office of President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate of the APC for 2023 election should be one of our teeming members from the southern states of Nigeria.

“It is a question of honour for the APC, an obligation that is not in any way affected by the decisions taken by another political party. We affirm that upholding this principle is in the interest of building a stronger, more united and more progressive country.”

Okechukwu also recalled former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s statement on the matter: “I am very much aware that it’s the turn of the South to produce the next President of Nigeria. I was part of the meeting when the agreement was made between Northern and Southern Leaders. I am even surprised PDP gave her ticket to another North candidate.

“It will be an injustice to the South if the North retains Power after 8 years of rule.”