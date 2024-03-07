2024 Enugu International Trade Fair To Focus On Promoting Made In Nig. Products, Says ECCIMA President

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu Chamber of Commerce Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), has said that the forthcoming 2024 and 35th edition of the Enugu international trade fair would lay specific emphasis on promoting made in Nigeria products, just as some foreign exhibitors have indicated interest to participate in the exercise.

The organization, assured that the fair would be bigger, better and well-organised

President of ECCIMA, sir, Odeiga Jideonwo stated this while briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Enugu alongside the ECCIMA council members to announce the 35th edition of the International Trade Fair.

He said the focus stemmed from the need to offset the nation’s foreign exchange deficit, resulting from the nation’s mono foreign exchange earner, oil, which had led to the current economic challenges.

Our Correspondent reports that The theme of this year’s Fair is “Promoting Made in Nigeria Products for Global Competitiveness”.

“The current economic challenges in the country as a result of the dwindling revenue form our mono foreign exchange earner, which is oil, calls for concerted efforts towards diversifying our nation’s economy.

“Hence, the need to promote made in Nigeria products in the global market to attract foreign interest, increase export of non-oil products and then offset our foreign exchange deficit, cannot be over emphasized.

“Increasing local production and promotion of our locally made goods is the most important song to be singing now, until we restore the true glory or value of the Naira as well as our national economy,” he said.

The ECCIMA boss noted that the fair which would take place between April 5 and April 15, 2024, would be thrown open for participants; saying that the gate-fee would be “absolutely free for everyone”.

According to him, efforts were being consolidated towards bringing back a number if big companies that stopped participating in the fair due to poor exhibition infrastructure at the complex.

“These companies have decided to join ECCIMA in its move to use Public-Private-Partner (PPP) arrangement in developing the Enugu International Trade Fair. Most of them have also indicated interest in having permanent space where they can develop their permanent exhibition stands/halls.

“We are optimistic that despite the current economic challenges, the 35th Enugu International Trade Fair will be successfully hosted as we have do a lot of work towards its success,” Jideonwo said.

Jideonwo, applauded Enugu State Government for partering the chamber and agreeing to asphalting the roads within the fair complex before its commencement.

“The Fair has been strategically re-engineered in such a way that it will have meaningful and positive effects and outcome for all stakeholders, particularly for exhibitors and participants.

“Part of the value addition and enhancement to this Fair is the partnership deal we are striking with the Enugu State Government to make available about 1000sqm Marquee Air-conditioned Tent to provide space for participation of all SMEs in Enugu State.

He said “This will increase the number of Air-conditioned Marquee Tent at the Fair to two. One housing corporate and international exhibitors while this one provided by the State will house SMEs from Enugu State.

“The Agricultural Sector will receive more attention in our specially designated area during the Fair towards boosting indulgence in Agricultural production and commercial farming, more so as it remains a critical sector towards our diversification efforts, so also for the mining and solid mineral sector.”